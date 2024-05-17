Marketplace.
Charles Bentley 6ft9in 3/4 Junior Folding Table Tennis Table - Bats, Balls & Net

Transform your home, garage, or youth club into a dynamic play arena with our foldable table tennis table, designed for enthusiasts and casual players alike. This compact table offers the versatility and convenience of folding for easy storage, ensuring it fits even in the tightest spaces. Perfect for engaging matches with friends and family or honing your skills solo thanks to its playback facility. This comprehensive set includes everything you need to start playing immediately: the table, two bats, three balls, and a net. Crafted with a melamine-coated surface for durability and an MDF table with leg stoppers to protect your floors, all supported by a sturdy steel frame construction. Whether for competitive play or leisurely fun, this table tennis table will serve as a centerpiece for entertainment and physical activity.
Foldable for Compact StorageIncludes Bats, Balls & NetDurable & Floor-Safe Design

