Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley 4ft 6in Blue Pool Games Table Including Balls & 2 Cues
image 1 of Charles Bentley 4ft 6in Blue Pool Games Table Including Balls & 2 Cuesimage 2 of Charles Bentley 4ft 6in Blue Pool Games Table Including Balls & 2 Cuesimage 3 of Charles Bentley 4ft 6in Blue Pool Games Table Including Balls & 2 Cuesimage 4 of Charles Bentley 4ft 6in Blue Pool Games Table Including Balls & 2 Cues

Charles Bentley 4ft 6in Blue Pool Games Table Including Balls & 2 Cues

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

Charles Bentley 4ft 6in Blue Pool Games Table Including Balls & 2 Cues
Unleash the fun and excitement of American pool right in your home, youth club, or garage with our dynamic 4ft 6" pool table. This table is not only a beacon of entertainment for friends and family but also a practical addition to any space due to its foldable metal legs and easy storage capabilities. Complete with all the essentials including two cues, a set of spots & stripes balls, chalk, a triangle, a cloth brush, and a scoreboard, you’re equipped from the get-go. Crafted with a sturdy wooden frame, a smooth cloth top, and resilient faux leather pockets, this table promises both durability and a sleek appearance. Whether it's sharpening your skills or hosting a friendly competition, this pool table is your go-to for memorable moments and spirited play.
Complete American Pool SetFoldable for Convenient StorageRobust & Elegant Design

View all Sports Equipment

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here