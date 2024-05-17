Charles Bentley 4ft 6in Blue Pool Games Table Including Balls & 2 Cues

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Unleash the fun and excitement of American pool right in your home, youth club, or garage with our dynamic 4ft 6" pool table. This table is not only a beacon of entertainment for friends and family but also a practical addition to any space due to its foldable metal legs and easy storage capabilities. Complete with all the essentials including two cues, a set of spots & stripes balls, chalk, a triangle, a cloth brush, and a scoreboard, you’re equipped from the get-go. Crafted with a sturdy wooden frame, a smooth cloth top, and resilient faux leather pockets, this table promises both durability and a sleek appearance. Whether it's sharpening your skills or hosting a friendly competition, this pool table is your go-to for memorable moments and spirited play.

Unleash the fun and excitement of American pool right in your home, youth club, or garage with our dynamic 4ft 6" pool table. This table is not only a beacon of entertainment for friends and family but also a practical addition to any space due to its foldable metal legs and easy storage capabilities. Complete with all the essentials including two cues, a set of spots & stripes balls, chalk, a triangle, a cloth brush, and a scoreboard, you’re equipped from the get-go. Crafted with a sturdy wooden frame, a smooth cloth top, and resilient faux leather pockets, this table promises both durability and a sleek appearance. Whether it's sharpening your skills or hosting a friendly competition, this pool table is your go-to for memorable moments and spirited play.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.