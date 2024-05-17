Charles Bentley Monster Children's 8ft Trampoline with Safety Net Enclosure

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Dive into a world of endless outdoor fun with our Monster 8ft trampoline, specially designed for active kids and their vivid imaginations. Featuring a comprehensive safety net and cushiony EPE foam padding, this trampoline provides a secure area for bouncing, gymnastics, and creative play. Crafted with a durable galvanized steel frame and UV-resistant materials, it's built to last and endure through all seasons. The safety net enclosure not only ensures safety but also doubles as a mystical entrance to imaginary castles and forts, stimulating creativity. Perfect for family backyards, this trampoline is a gateway to both physical activity and imaginative worlds.

