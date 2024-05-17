Marketplace.
Charles Bentley Monster Children's 10ft Trampoline with Safety Net Enclosure

Unleash endless fun and physical activity in your backyard with our Monster 10ft trampoline, designed with safety and durability in mind. This trampoline is perfect for kids who love to jump, play, and imagine, providing a secure environment with its sturdy safety net and soft EPE foam padding. The galvanized steel frame ensures stability and longevity, while the UV-resistant polypropylene fabric and polyester safety net are built to withstand the elements and vigorous play. Ideal for fostering creativity, the safety net enclosure doubles as an imaginative 'fort' or 'castle,' making it more than just a trampoline but a gateway to adventure.
Robust Galvanized Steel FrameSecure Safety Net & EPE Foam PaddingUV-Resistant & Durable Materials

