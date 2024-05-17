Gastroback Design MultiCook Pro

This extremely versatile cooker has multiple pre-set programs with the ability to cook different types of rice, porridge, soups, steamed foods and even cakes! If this isn’t enough, you can tailor your own cooking settings and adjust the pre-sets to fit your cooking needs. The added feature of 15 hours of cooking time is amazing for slow-cooking meats and different dishes and allows you to get on with your day without needing to check on your food. Another hassle-free feature is the 12-hour warming function, which means the Multi Cook Pro will keep your food warm for up to 12 hours automatically before it begins to cool down fully, giving you plenty of time to enjoy your delicious dishes fresh and warm.