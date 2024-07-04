Hamilton Beach 11L Air Fryer Digital Dual Basket

Experience quicker, healthier, and simpler family cooking with the VisionCook 11L Digital Dual Air Fryer Oven by Hamilton Beach. With two large viewing windows, this appliance lets you monitor meal progress without opening the drawer, saving time and energy. Featuring two 5.5L drawers, you can cook multiple items simultaneously, each with different times and temperatures. The sync finish function simplifies cooking by ensuring both drawers finish cooking at the same time.

Featuring Vortex technology, this air fryer cooks fresh and frozen food up to 25% faster with minimal oil, offering guilt-free indulgence. Its XXL 11L cooking capacity provides ample food preparation space, while the sync cooking function allows for simultaneous cooking of two different foods. With digital controls offering 10 pre-set cooking functions and adjustable timer and temperature settings, achieving perfectly-cooked results is effortless. The non-stick coated cooking baskets can be removed and easilly cleaned with a simple hand-wash. Includes: x2 Baking Trays x2 Baskets x2 Racks.