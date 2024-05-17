Marketplace.
Gastroback Espresso Piccolo Pro M

The Gastroback Design Espresso Piccolo Pro M is a portafilter espresso machine designed for all coffee specialities. Complete with a 700ml removeable milk container that can be stored in the fridge when not in use.The dual circuit thermoblock system has a pre-brew function for a fast heat up time. The professional 20 bar espresso pump delivers fresh coffee for which your required quantity can be saved for future use as well as the milk frother sizes. The hot water function is ideal for a cafe americano.The portafilter is not only suitable for freshly ground coffee, but also it can be used with E.S.E coffee pads with the insert adapter. The integrated milk frothing nozzle, froths all types of milk and alternatives like dairy free milks.The water tank is removable for refilling and cleaning, and can hold up to 1.3 litres of water, show by the easy to read markings.The Piccolo Pro is easy to use with 4 light up buttons on the front - on/off, 1 cup, 2 cups and a milk frother large and small button.

