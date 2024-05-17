Gastroback Design Espresso Piccolo Pro

The Gastroback Design Espresso Piccolo Pro is a portafilter espresso machine designed for all coffee specialities. With a very slim design of only 15cm wide, this coffee machine is suitable for a variety of different kitchen styles and sizes.

The dual circuit thermoblock system has a pre-brew function for a fast heat up time. The 15 bar espresso pump delivers fresh coffee for which your required quantity can be saved for future use. The hot water function is ideal for a cafe americano.

The portafilter is not only suitable for freshly ground coffee, but also it can be used with E.S.E coffee pads with the insert adapter. The integrated milk frothing nozzle, froths all types of milk and alternatives like dairy free milks.

The water tank is removable for refilling and cleaning, and can hold up to 1.3 litres of water, show by the easy to read markings.

The Piccolo Pro is easy to use with 4 light up buttons on the front - on/off, 1 cup, 2 cups and a steam/hot water button. The pressure is shown on the dial at the front and the steam/hot water is adjustable on the side knob.