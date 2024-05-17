Gastroback Espresso Barista Touch

The Gastroback Design Espresso Barista Touch is a programmable portafilter espresso machine with integrated conical grinder and LCD touchscreen.

For freshly ground coffee beans, coffee powder or E.S.E. pods. The coffee specialities menu includes: espresso, espresso macchiato, cappuccino, latte macchiato, cafe latte, flat white, cafe crema, americano, hot milk. Tea specialities menu includes: white tea, green tea, oolong tea and black tea. Your favourite drink can be programmed and stored so that it is ready to use.

The bean storage is removable for easy cleaning and refilling and can hold up to 200g of fresh beans, equivalent of 30 shots of espresso. The grinder has 11 grind settings alongside the volume of coffee which is individually adjustable.

The water tank has a capacity of 2 litres. The brewing temperature can be adjusted by 4 levels and the thermoblock heating system heats up the machine quickly and efficiently ready for use.

Complete with a 360°C milk frother and cleaning and descaling programmes to help maintain your machine.

Accessories included with the Gastroback Design Espresso Barista Touch are: professional espresso tamper, dual wall filter insert for 1 and 2 cups, single wall filter for 1 and 2 cups, insert for E.S.E pods, milk frothing jug, measuring spoon, cleaning tool and a water filter.