Gastroback Espresso Advanced Duo

The Gastroback Design Espresso Advanced Duo is a programmable portafilter espresso machine with an integrated tapered mill.

The dual circuit thermoblock system allows fast heat up time and can dispense espresso coffee and milk foam at the same time. Ideal for fresh coffee beans or coffee powder and can produce a variety of coffees including espresso, latte macchiato, cappuccino, americano and more.

The electronic PID control monitors water temperature precisely for the professional 15 bar espresso pump.

The bean hopper can hold up to 260g of fresh beans with 30 grind settings so that your coffee can be individually adjusted to your taste.

The 2.8 litre water tank is removable for refilling and cleaning.

Accessories include: Stainless steel tamper, single wall inserts for 1 and 2 cups, milk jug and cleaning tool.