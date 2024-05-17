Gastroback Design Pro Espresso Machine

Make delicious espressos, cappuccinos, late macchiatos and more with the Gastroback Design Espresso Pro. Using either ground coffee or ESE pads, a thermoblock heating system provides a fast warm up time whilst the professional Ulka espresso pump produces 15 bar pressure for optimum extraction.

A hot water function allows cafe americanos or cafe cremes to be made whilst the milk frothing nozzle textures milk for speciality coffees such as cappuccinos or lattes.

The stylish, modern stainless steel design of the Gastroback Design Espresso Pro includes a removable 1.5 litre water tank, hot plate for warming espresso cups and a removable drip tray.

Accessories supplied with the Design Espresso Pro include a stainless steel double filter for 1 and 2 cups, ESE pad system, stainless steel milk jug, measuring spoon, tamper and cleaning set.