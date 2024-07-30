Charles Bentley Shelter Hutch Box Waterproof Cover

Enhance the durability and functionality of your pet's hutch with this specially designed hutch cover. Made from robust 420D Polyester, it provides comprehensive waterproof protection against rain, ensuring your pet's hutch remains dry and comfortable regardless of the weather conditions. This cover is meticulously tailored to fit the PETHUTCHBOX and PETHUTCHBOXGY models, offering a perfect fit that's easy to apply. It features a convenient door flap for easy access to your pet and closing zips to secure the cover in place, offering both protection and ease of use. The cover measures H43 x D51.5 x W42cm and weighs 0.45kg, in a stylish dark brown color, blending seamlessly with your outdoor decor while ensuring your pet's hutch is well-protected. Please note, the hutch is sold separately, and this cover is an accessory to enhance its longevity and your pet's comfort.