Charles Bentley Garden Large 2.4M Wooden Garden Patio Shade Umbrella - Light Grey

Elevate your garden relaxation with our wooden garden umbrella, a blend of classic design and practical functionality. Crafted with a durable wooden frame and a 160G polyester canopy, this umbrella offers shelter from the sun and protection against light rain, making it perfect for any outdoor table and chair set. Available in a selection of colors, its showerproof canopy ensures you stay dry during unexpected drizzles. The umbrella features a single pulley system for effortless opening and is designed to complement your garden's aesthetic beautifully. Please note, a base is required for stability and is not included with the umbrella.