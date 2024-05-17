84 Dreamies Meaty Sticks Adult Cat Treats Chicken Cat Sticks (14x30g)

Mars Pet Care

• 6 individually wrapped DREAMIES cat treats Meaty Sticks. • 90% Meat and Animal Derivatives in every DREAMIES cat treat. • Feed whole or break into smaller chunks and watch your cat pounce on these chicken cat treats! • No artificial colours, grain-free cat treats recipe. DREAMIES cat treats irresistible for cats. With DREAMIES Meaty Sticks, there's even more to add to their excitement! Release their inner carnivore to go wild for these delicious, soft and savoury DREAMIES cat treats. Cats can't resist DREAMIES Cat Treats. DREAMIES Creamy is a tantalising and versatile way to enjoy treat time with the luscious, creamy taste of chicken.

Pack size: 0.4g

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (total 90% including Chicken 26%), Yeasts, Various Sugars, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin

Allergy Information