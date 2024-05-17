96 x 100g Cesar Luxury Senior 10+ Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Selection in Sauce

Mars Pet Care

• 100% complete & balanced nutrition in 12 tasty senior dog food meals, specially crafted for the dietary needs of older dogs, including: Chicken & Rice; Turkey & Rice • Cesar Senior selection dog food in Sauce is made with carefully sourced, quality and natural Ingredients • Cesar dog food with no added sugar, artificial colours or flavours • Gently cooked to lock in freshness and taste in our complete dog food. • Perfect for those picky eaters. • Convenient wet dog food portions, easy to serve Cesar Senior Selection Pouch 12 pack in sauce. Easy to serve and perfect for small dogs, a range of healthy, delicious and 100% complete wet dog food meals, across 2 tasty recipes. Specially crafted nutrition for your senior dog food needs, gentle on the stomach for easy digestion, and prepared with healthy, natural Ingredients. At Cesar, we think those everyday moments of joy between you & your bestie are what makes a difference. We believe that good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this. Our food is made with natural Ingredients, sustainably sourced & carefully crafted in a wide variety of tasty, 100% complete & balanced meals.

Pack size: 9.6g

Ingredients

With Chicken & Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Chicken), Cereals (including 0.7% Rice, equivalent to 4% Cooked Rice), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients With Turkey & Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Turkey)

Allergy Information