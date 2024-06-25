64 Pedigree Jumbone Mini Small Dog Treats Beef & Poultry Dog Chews (16x160g)

Mars Pet Care

- Chewy dog treats with less than 5% fat / 100g - Dog training treats with Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life - Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences - Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong - Beef dog treats and poultry dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours Delicious, low-fat dog treat chews

PEDIGREE JUMBONE treats cleverly combine a tough chewy outer with a succulent, tasty centre. 4x Beef & Poultry flavour dog chew sticks for dogs between 5-14kg

PEDIGREE dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre

Pack size: 2.5g

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (total 40%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats

Allergy Information