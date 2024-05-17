LEGO DUPLO 3in1 Family House Toy for Toddlers Aged 3+ 10994

Welcome to the LEGO DUPLO Town 3in1 Family House (10994) educational toy for 3+ year olds, where a world of kids' learning awaits. Packed with authentic details, this toy house lets toddlers aged 2+ and parents play out precious family moments. There's a huge diversity of early learning opportunities packed into this toy house. The toddler toys playset includes 7 DUPLO figures plus cat and dog toy animals to help kids play out bedtime routines, including toothbrushing and story time tucked up in the toy bunk bed, where they can create a cosy mood using the light brick to light up the toy star lamp. With this LEGO DUPLO playhouse, toddlers also learn about healthy food in the kitchen or by picking the toy tomatoes and carrots in the garden. Inside the garage, there's a buildable electric push-and-go car toy ‘charged' by solar panels. The toy house can be built 3 ways to keep playtimes fresh. Toddlers can make one large 3-storey home, a tall toy building or 2 smaller dwellings connected by a garden. LEGO DUPLO playsets are expertly designed with colourful, toddler-friendly DUPLO bricks and imaginative features that encourage developmental fun and teach social skills. This LEGO DUPLO house toy playset makes a great gift for 3 plus year old girls, boys and all the family!