Silentnight Airmax Breathable Mattress Topper 1000, Anti Allergy, Easy Fit Straps, Easy Care, King

The Silentnight Airmax 1000 Mattress Topper will transform your existing mattress, providing unparalleled breathability for a comfortably refreshing night’s sleep. Specially designed to increase airflow, the Airmax 1000 topper features dual construction which allows air to move freely in-between the layers. The air mesh sides help this air to move freely around your body to keep you comfortable in every season. Deeply filled with hollowfibre, the extra deep 10cm dual layer construction also provides ultimate comfort and will help to refresh and rejuvenate any mattress.

The Airmax collection also includes pillows and duvets to keep you comfortable in every season. Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products for every sleeper.

BREATHABLE: Experience unparalleled breathability with Airmax technology for a comfortably refreshing night's sleep.

SUPREME COMFORT: Breathes new life into your bed by adding an extra 10cm of cushioned comfort on top of your mattress.

FRESH & HYGEINIC SLEEP: Signature mesh sides increase airflow to prevent overheating and anti-allergy fibres protect again dust mites and bacteria.

EASYFIT STRAPS: Elasticated straps stretch comfortably over your mattress for a secure fit.

MACHINE WASHABLE: Fully machine washable to keep your topper fresh and hygienic.

GUARANTEE: 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee for ultimate peace of mind.