Silentnight Anti Allergy Bed Pillows, Dust Mite Protection, Medium Soft Support, 4 Pack

The Silentnight Anti-Allergy pillows are filled with anti-allergy hollowfibre that actively protect your pillows from bacteria and dust mites to help prevent allergies. Our anti-allergy fibres are approved by the British Allergy Foundation, which means they have the ultimate seal of approval. The pillows are also machine washable which means you can keep them fresh and clean for longer.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

BACTERIA BLOCKER: Filled with anti-bacterial, anti-allergy fibres that actively protect against bacteria and dust-mites, helping to prevent allergies and keep your pillows feel fresh and clean.

TRIED AND TESTED DUAL PROTECTION: Scientifically tested and proven to reduce or remove allergens that could otherwise be present in your pillows whilst also being effective against 99.9% of bacteria.

ANTI–ALLERGY APPROVED: Our anti-allergy fibres are approved by the British Allergy Foundation, which means they have the ultimate seal of approval and are ideal for allergy and asthma sufferers.

ULTIMATE COMFORT: Comfort comes first, made with the best quality materials and fibres, use one pillow for soft comfort or two pillows for medium comfort.

MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable, encased in a soft microfibre cover for great recovery wash after wash.

GUARANTEE: 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee and made in the UK.