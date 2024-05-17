Silentnight Anti Allergy Mattress Protector, Easy Fit Straps, Dust Mite Protection, Super King

The Silentnight Anti-allergy Mattress Protector is filled with anti-allergy hollowfibre that actively protects against bacteria and dust mites. This helps to prevent allergies and keep your bed feeling fresh and clean, whilst keeping you comfortable for a restful night’s sleep. Our anti-allergy fibres are approved by the British Allergy Foundation, which means they have the ultimate seal of approval. Our fibres have been scientifically tested and are proven to reduce or remove allergens from the indoor environment. The mattress protector will protect and prolong the life of your mattress, helping to shield spills, stains and general wear and tear.

The elasticated straps are easy to fit and help to keep you protector firmly in place on your mattress.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating solutions for every sleeper.

TRIED AND TESTED DUAL PROTECTION: Scientifically tested and proven to reduce or remove allergens whilst also being effective against 99.9% of bacteria to actively reduce dust mites.

ANTI–ALLERGY APPROVED: Our anti-allergy fibres are approved by the British Allergy Foundation, which means they have the ultimate seal of approval and are ideal for allergy and asthma sufferers.

PEACE OF MIND PROTECTION: Adds essential protection to your mattress to prevent wear and tear, helping to keep it feeling just like new for longer.

EXTRA DEEP EASY FIT STRAPS: The elasticated straps fit securely to your mattress. Fits all mattress depths.

MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable for great recovery wash after wash.

QUALITY GUARANTEE: 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee.