Teamson Home 22" Folding Wooden Home Office Computer Desk with Metal Base, Natural/Black

Add a versatile work surface to your home with the Teamson Home Folding Wooden Office Desk with Metal Base. This stylish folding desk features a classic natural wood finish with a black metal base for a sleek and functional addition to your office or living space. This modular office desk quickly and easily folds flat for easy storage when not in use. For extra stability, this desk features an x-shaped leg design. Constructed from sturdy MDF and metal this foldable writing desk is built to last, and its easy-to-clean surfaces make wiping up every day spills a breeze. Purchase this desk on its own or with other items from the Teamson office furniture collection to create a complete, updated look. For quick and easy assembly, this modern desk includes step-by-step instructions. The Teamson Home Folding Wooden Office Desk with Metal Base measures 22" x 33.5" x 40.5" to provide organization to your living space without taking up too much room. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of beautiful high-quality designs including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, bathroom furniture, indoor and outdoor lighting, and outdoor heating and decor.