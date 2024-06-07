Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Home 40" Home Office Computer Desk with Metal Base, Faux Marble/Brass
image 1 of Teamson Home 40" Home Office Computer Desk with Metal Base, Faux Marble/Brassimage 2 of Teamson Home 40" Home Office Computer Desk with Metal Base, Faux Marble/Brassimage 3 of Teamson Home 40" Home Office Computer Desk with Metal Base, Faux Marble/Brassimage 4 of Teamson Home 40" Home Office Computer Desk with Metal Base, Faux Marble/Brassimage 5 of Teamson Home 40" Home Office Computer Desk with Metal Base, Faux Marble/Brass

Teamson Home 40" Home Office Computer Desk with Metal Base, Faux Marble/Brass

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

Teamson Home 40" Home Office Computer Desk with Metal Base, Faux Marble/Brass
Teamson Home's Faux Marble Top Compact Modern Desk and Brass-Finished Arched Legs is a stylish, compact desk that features a minimalist design with contemporary chic touches. A faux white marble table top is supported by brass-finished legs - a clean silhouette that doesn't occupy much space. Add to your home office, bedroom, or study for work-at-home days or homework. This sleek piece works in a foyer for keys and mail, or in spaces in need of a larger, classic accent table.
Trendy faux white marble table top easy to cleanBrass-finished arched legs with x-shape stabilizerCompact size great for small spaces

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here