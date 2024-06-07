Teamson Home 40" Home Office Computer Desk with Metal Base, Faux Marble/Brass

Teamson Home's Faux Marble Top Compact Modern Desk and Brass-Finished Arched Legs is a stylish, compact desk that features a minimalist design with contemporary chic touches. A faux white marble table top is supported by brass-finished legs - a clean silhouette that doesn't occupy much space. Add to your home office, bedroom, or study for work-at-home days or homework. This sleek piece works in a foyer for keys and mail, or in spaces in need of a larger, classic accent table.