Teamson Home Kingston Side Table With Faux Marble Top Solid Wood Leg, Walnut Finish

Add functional storage and a modern accent to your living space with the Teamson Home Kingston Wooden Side Table with Storage and Marble-Look Top. This mid-century modern accent table features a walnut veneer wood base and a glossy faux-marble top for an elegant addition to your home. This table includes a storage shelf underneath the table top to provide ample space for magazines, books, remotes, table books, and more. Constructed from durable materials, this sleek table is stain and scratch resistant with easy-to-clean surfaces that make wiping up every day spills a breeze. Purchase this accent table on its own or with other items from our Kingston collection to add a matching furniture set and a more cohesive look to your home. For quick and easy assembly, this table includes step-by-step instructions. The Teamson Home Kingston Wooden Side Table with Storage and Marble-Look Top measures 20" x 18" x 22" to provide organization to your space without taking up too much room.