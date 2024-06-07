Teamson Kids Polka Dots Princess Baby Doll Deluxe Stroller Pink & Grey

Mealtime! Bath time! Bedtime! Getting ready has never been more fun for your little one's dolls with the Olivia's Little World Twinkle Stars Princess 4-in-1 Baby Doll Furniture. This complete doll furniture station features a light lavender finish with a star print for a fun addition to your child's doll collection. This playful all in one center features a complete nursery including a changing table, sink for bath time, high chair, closet and star mobile for a realistic experience. Both sides of this free-standing center feature versatile storage options, with shelving and a spacious clothing compartment with 3 included hangers. Constructed of eco-friendly MDF, this sturdy changing area is designed for long-lasting use and is easy to wipe clean for every day messes. This toy nursery station measures 22.75" x 19" x 38.5" and is compatible for 15" to 18" dolls. The Olivia's Little World Twinkle Stars Princess 4-in-1 Baby Doll Furniture is designed for children ages 3 years and up. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.