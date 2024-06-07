Teamson Kids Toy Baby Doll Changing Station Dollhouse with Storage, Yellow/Pink/Blue

Keep your child's dolls secure, comfortable, and entertained with the Olivia's Little World Polka Dots Princess 3-in-1 Baby Doll Nursery Set. This colorful baby doll nursery kit features a stroller, a crib, and a high chair with pink fabric with gray polka-dot accents for a fun addition to your child's bedroom or play area. This versatile kids playset will give your little one everything they need to care for their 16"-18" baby dolls. Constructed from durable metal and polyester, this nursery set is built to provide long-lasting fun. Add this baby nursing station to your child's toy collection alone or with other items from the Polka Dots Princess collection to make playtime more magical. High chair measures 9" x 12.25" x 22", Stroller measures 10.25" x 18.5" x 20.5", Pack 'n play measures 22" x 13" x 13". The Olivia's Little World Polka Dots Princess 3-in-1 Baby Doll Nursery Set is recommended for children ages 3 years and older. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.