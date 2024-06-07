Teamson Kids Twinkle Stars Princess Baby Doll Changing Station with Storage

Bring your child's doll collection a better night's sleep with the Olivia's Little World Twinkle Stars Princess Double Bunk Bed for 18" Dolls. Whether your little one has multiple dolls or they're having a sleepover with friends, this bunk bed provides a cozy resting place for their dolls when the lights go out. This multicolor toy bunk bed features a pink design decorated with gold and white stars for a bedroom or play area addition that's fit for a princess. Equipped with headboards and footboards for each bunk, a ladder connecting the bunks, white blankets with a shooting star design, and gold pillows, this toy bed has everything necessary to keep your child's dolls warm and comfortable through the night. Constructed of eco-friendly MDF, this sturdy doll bed is designed for long-lasting use and is easy to wipe clean for every day messes. Included with the toy bunk bed are step-by-step instructions for quick and easy assembly. This bunk bed is designed for use with dolls up to 18" tall. The Olivia's Little World Twinkle Stars Princess Double Bunk Bed measures 20" x 10.63" x 17.13" and is recommended for children ages 3 years and up. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.