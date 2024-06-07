Teamson Home Marmo Large Round Coffee Table, Marble Side Table, Modern Sofa End Table for Living Room, Bedroom or Lounge, White/Brass

Add a modern accent to your living space with the Teamson Home Marmo Modern Marble Effect Round Coffee Table. This Greek-inspired coffee table features a round design complete with a gold-brushed base and a glossy faux-marble top for an elegant addition to any space in your home. Constructed from durable materials, this side table is stain and scratch resistant with easy-to-clean surfaces that make wiping up every day spills a breeze.

Perfect in any room as a centrepiece, a side table in either your office or bedroom.

Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of beautiful high-quality designs including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, bathroom furniture, indoor and outdoor lighting, and outdoor heating and decor.