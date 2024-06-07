Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Home Marmo Large Round Coffee Table, Marble Side Table, Modern Sofa End Table for Living Room, Bedroom or Lounge, White/Brass
image 1 of Teamson Home Marmo Large Round Coffee Table, Marble Side Table, Modern Sofa End Table for Living Room, Bedroom or Lounge, White/Brassimage 2 of Teamson Home Marmo Large Round Coffee Table, Marble Side Table, Modern Sofa End Table for Living Room, Bedroom or Lounge, White/Brassimage 3 of Teamson Home Marmo Large Round Coffee Table, Marble Side Table, Modern Sofa End Table for Living Room, Bedroom or Lounge, White/Brassimage 4 of Teamson Home Marmo Large Round Coffee Table, Marble Side Table, Modern Sofa End Table for Living Room, Bedroom or Lounge, White/Brassimage 5 of Teamson Home Marmo Large Round Coffee Table, Marble Side Table, Modern Sofa End Table for Living Room, Bedroom or Lounge, White/Brass

Teamson Home Marmo Large Round Coffee Table, Marble Side Table, Modern Sofa End Table for Living Room, Bedroom or Lounge, White/Brass

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£165.99

£165.99/each

Teamson Home Marmo Large Round Coffee Table, Marble Side Table, Modern Sofa End Table for Living Room, Bedroom or Lounge, White/Brass
Add a modern accent to your living space with the Teamson Home Marmo Modern Marble Effect Round Coffee Table. This Greek-inspired coffee table features a round design complete with a gold-brushed base and a glossy faux-marble top for an elegant addition to any space in your home. Constructed from durable materials, this side table is stain and scratch resistant with easy-to-clean surfaces that make wiping up every day spills a breeze.Perfect in any room as a centrepiece, a side table in either your office or bedroom.Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of beautiful high-quality designs including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, bathroom furniture, indoor and outdoor lighting, and outdoor heating and decor.
Beautiful white and gold designMarble effect topCrafted with high quality metal

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here