Teamson Home Arco Curved Arched Floor Lamp with Bell Shade in Chrome

Too many people think that modern style has to mean cold and harsh with sharp angles and complex shapes. But that couldn't be farther from the truth. The Arco floor lamp from Versanora epitomizes modern style but in a way that is smooth graceful and warm. Inspired by the shapes and styles of the postmodern era this lamp provides a unique twist on a home furnishing staple. The graceful curve of the lampstand provides stable support to the metal lamp head which is angled downwards to provide efficient direct illumination in your living space. The convenient floor switch can be easily operated with a simple tap of your toe making this lamp easy to use. And with a rich rose gold finish the Arco floor lamp exudes warmth and decadence from every inch. This beautiful piece is ideal for any modern home providing simple sophistication and added illumination wherever you may need it. Bring a ray of light to your living space with our Versanora lamps. Light up any room with the soft glow of our unique contemporary styled lamps today. Versanora mixes the mid century style with simplistic modern style. Great fit for bedroom playroom or living room at your home. What does life mean without celebrating beauty everyday little things. Symmetry clean lines and simple complexity? Why not daring and exploring? We're still young in our journeys. Lets make the most of it and be ourselves. Dare to try. Make your mark. Take iconic design and beautiful aesthetics to the next level with the Versanora Range.