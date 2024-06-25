Teamson Kids Little Chef Florence Classic Interactive Wooden Play Kitchen

Teamson Kids Little Chef Florence Classic Play Kitchen is a stylish and functional wooden play kitchen with a warm wood grain finish and colourful accents. Interactive features, such as oven knobs that turn and make a clicking noise, or doors that open, help spark imagination in pretend play. Includes a trio of play spice shakers, a spatula, and a cordless play phone. Plenty of storage throughout and its compact size makes it ideal for smaller play areas.