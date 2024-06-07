Teamson Kids Polka DotsPrincess 18" Doll Double Bunk Bed Grey

Make mealtime more magical for your little one's dolls with the Olivia's Little World Little Princess Kids Baby Doll High Chair. Featuring a classic white finish with flower embellishments and purple accents, this doll chair is a fun and functional addition to your child's bedroom or play area. This high chair is includes a tray area for snacks, a foot rest, a high back, and a soft polka-dot pink seat cushion to keep your child's dolls happy and comfortable during mealtimes. Constructed of eco-friendly MDF, this sturdy doll chair is designed for long-lasting use, and its easy-to-clean surfaces make wiping up every day messes a breeze. Purchase this doll high chair alone or with other items from the Little Princess collection for a bright and joyful playroom. Included with the toy high chair are step-by-step instructions for quick and easy assembly. This high chair is designed for use with 16" to 18" dolls. The Olivia's Little World Little Princess Kids Baby Doll High Chair measures 11.63" x 10" x 22.75" and is recommended for children ages 3 years and up. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.