Teamson Kids Little Princess 18" Doll College Dorm Double Bunk Desk

Explore creativity with the Olivia's Little World dream house for girls! With 3 levels of fun imagination and make believe this new addition is sure to keep your kids busy for hours! Rooms are open with no walls to feature a convenient and easily play Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Olivia's Little World and Sophia's bring to life the magic friendship between a kid and dolls through beautifully made dolls, doll furniture, and doll accessories.