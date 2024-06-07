Teamson Kids Little Chef Westchester Retro Wooden Play Kitchen, Pink

Teamson Kids' retro-chic Little Chef Westchester Wooden Play Kitchen had Mid-Century charm and Modern features. This immersive playset includes a refrigerator with a pretend icemaker with three fake ice cubes and a chalkboard panel for lists or notes. Oven knobs and faucet handles twist and turn, even making clicking sounds. Vintage touches include an adjustable clock and a pastel Pink colour with chrome-coloured hardware. Includes a plastic cup, toy phone, and ample storage space.