Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Home Divano Mid Century Aged Fabric Chair, Brown
image 1 of Teamson Home Divano Mid Century Aged Fabric Chair, Brownimage 2 of Teamson Home Divano Mid Century Aged Fabric Chair, Brownimage 3 of Teamson Home Divano Mid Century Aged Fabric Chair, Brownimage 4 of Teamson Home Divano Mid Century Aged Fabric Chair, Brownimage 5 of Teamson Home Divano Mid Century Aged Fabric Chair, Brown

Teamson Home Divano Mid Century Aged Fabric Chair, Brown

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£159.99

£159.99/each

Teamson Home Divano Mid Century Aged Fabric Chair, Brown
Eye catching and always appealing, the sofa is sure to stand out while blending in to any room. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of beautiful high-quality designs including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, bathroom furniture, indoor and outdoor lighting, and outdoor heating and dÃ©cor.
Comfortable and elegant designSturdy wooden frameEasy to assemble within 15 minutes

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here