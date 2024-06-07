Teamson Home Divano Mid Century Aged Fabric Chair, Brown

Eye catching and always appealing, the sofa is sure to stand out while blending in to any room. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of beautiful high-quality designs including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, bathroom furniture, indoor and outdoor lighting, and outdoor heating and dÃ©cor.