Teamson Kids Baby Doll Wooden Furniture Lounge Sofa Dolls Chair

Give your child's doll collection a stylish place to stay with the Olivia's Little World Dreamland Glass-Look Dollhouse with 10 Accessories. This modern dollhouse features a 3-level design with a multicolor exterior, a glass-look roof, and an opening front panel for a fun and colorful addition to any playroom. The intricate decorations, patterns, and realistic textures in the dollhouse provide are full of beautiful details that provide a more realistic experience. Complete with a kitchen, living area, bedroom, and a bathroom, this dollhouse has everything your little one needs to give their dolls their own private oasis. This dollhouse includes a table and 2 chair set, sofa, bookshelf, bed, coffee table, plastic bathtub, a plastic toilet with sound effect, and a plastic floor lamp with light effect for complete customization. Constructed of eco-friendly MDF, this sturdy play house is designed for long-lasting use and is easy to wipe clean for every day messes. With a compact size, this dollhouse can fit in almost any playroom. For quick and easy assembly, step-by-step instructions are included with the toy house. The Teamson Kids Dreamland Glass-Look Dollhouse with 10 Accessories is compatible with 12" dolls and recommended for children ages 3 years and up. Toilet requires 3 LR44 batteries (included) and floor lamp requires 2 LR44 batteries (included). Doll house measures 24.5" long, 13.25" deep, and 35.75" tall. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Olivia's Little World and Sophia's bring to life the magic friendship between a kid and dolls through beautifully made dolls, doll furniture, and doll accessories.