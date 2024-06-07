Teamson Kids 12" Pink Dreamland Tiffany Dollhouse with Matching Pink Accessories

The Dreamland Mansion Dollhouse by Olivia's Little World is a must-have for any child with a doll looking for a place to call their own. This Barbie-sized dollhouse is a perfect addition to any kid's bedroom or toy room with an interactive, modern, and multi-colored design. Encourage your child to learn healthy routines, cleanliness, and creativity with this open air 3-story dollhouse. The bohemian style decor and 20 included accessories offer additional play value to this one-of-a-kind home with a terrace and garage. 2 reusable sticker sheets allow your little one to personalize their home, and the back panel of the craft studio reverses to an office space. Five LR44 batteries included (2 for light effects in the floor lamp and 3 for sound effects for the toilet). Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Olivia's Little World and Sophia's bring to life the magic friendship between a kid and dolls through beautifully made dolls, doll furniture, and doll accessories.