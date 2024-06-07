Teamson Home Marmo Modern Wooden Marble Effect Coffee Table Living Room

The Marmo coffee table puts its own twist on a central piece of living room furniture. Inspired by timeless materials the frame is made of beautiful gold-brushed metal and features a marble-grained tabletop and shelf for a high-end look with classical Greek overtones. An open base and floating shelf gives the piece an airy feel but never sacrifices functionality. This coffee table is ideal for those who want a multifunctional product that complements an evolving modern lifestyle. It offers extra storage with a built-in shelf under the tabletop which you can style with personal items or use to stow items from the tabletop when you need the space for entertaining. The Marmo collection is ideal for those with an appreciation for new styles but a love for vintage pieces. The Marmo coffee table is easy to assemble and requires only a screwdriver and less than half an hour to build. When completed the geometric design of this coffee table adds beauty and functionality to any space.