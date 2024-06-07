Teamson Home Dawson Mid Century Modern Wooden Coffee Table Living Room

If you're looking to bring a restoration antique type of feel to your space this coffee table would fit in perfectly. Side table sold separately. If you're interested in antique unique and brilliant pieces to light up your living space the Dawson Coffee Table in Walnut color is for you! Coffee table is made from solid wood and MDF and stands on sturdy wooden legs. There is a large surface area to rest all of your favorite belongings on. Directly below the surface space there is a compartment to stick remotes or magazines in and a handy pull out drawer that reveals a small compartment to place other objects in. Versanora mixes the mid century style with simplistic modern style. Great fit for bedroom playroom or living room at your home. What does life mean without celebrating beauty everyday little things. Symmetry clean lines and simple complexity? Why not daring and exploring? We're still young in our journeys. Let's make the most of it and be ourselves. Dare to try. Make your mark. Take iconic design and beautiful aesthetics to the next level with the Versanora Range.