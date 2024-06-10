Teamson Home Henry Wooden Coffee Table & Storage, Modern Rectangular End Table with Drawers for Living Room, Reception Room or Study, Walnut Brown

The Teamson Home Henry modern rectangular coffee table with storage and drawers in walnut is unbelievably beautiful. Clean, textured design meets modern style in this attractive coffee table. Whether you're looking for an understated decoration for your Living room or bringing an aesthetic and tasteful item of furniture into your room, this coffee table is complete with storage. This mid-century coffee table features a rectangular design complete with a contrasting bottom drawer face and faux leather handles for an elegant addition to your indoor space. With 2 open shelves and a large bottom drawer under the table's surface, this table provides extra storage for magazines, table books, remotes, and more for easy organisation. Constructed from durable and eco-friendly wood, this coffee table is stain and scratch resistant with easy-to-clean surfaces that make wiping up every day spills a breeze. This classic style of table is perfect for any size Living room, dinning room or even hallway. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of beautiful high-quality designs including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, bathroom furniture, indoor and outdoor lighting, and outdoor heating and decor.