Teamson Home Bryson Wooden Coffee Table & Storage, Modern Rectangular Table Desk with Adjustable Lift-Top for Living Room, Reception Room or Study

Teamson Home's Bryson Coffee Table with lift-top is a multi-purpose, multi-colour, stylish, and modern piece of furniture that will enhance your interior home decor and bring an additional element of elegance. Part of the rectangular coffee table top is convertible to raise up so you don't have to hunch down to reach your work, whether it be a laptop, ready book, or notebook. The other half of the table allows you to place or display your coffee, books or decorations, and underneath offers an open storage compartment for anything else you'd need. You can use this sleek-designed storage and writing table as the primary living room coffee table or home office desk. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of beautiful high-quality designs including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, bathroom furniture, indoor and outdoor lighting, and outdoor heating and decor.