Marketplace.
Highams 30cm Deep Elasticated Fitted Bed Sheet, King - Silver

Highams 30cm Deep Elasticated Fitted Bed Sheet, King - Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£10.49

£10.49/each

Highams 30cm Deep Elasticated Fitted Bed Sheet, King - Silver
Treat yourself to a better night sleep with this soft touch, luxury Highams deep fitted bed sheet. This great value bed linen is stitched from a quality cotton, providing resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. Machine washable and tumble dry friendly makes this easy care bed linen an essential for every home. Available in a range of luxury colours, this is sure to match your existing bedroom design, or create a fresh new look. Fitted sheets have elasticated edges.
Easy fit with elasticated cornersEasy care and durablePerfect for daily use

View all Sheets & Pillowcases

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here