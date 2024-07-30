Highams 30cm Deep Elasticated Fitted Bed Sheet, King - Silver

Treat yourself to a better night sleep with this soft touch, luxury Highams deep fitted bed sheet. This great value bed linen is stitched from a quality cotton, providing resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. Machine washable and tumble dry friendly makes this easy care bed linen an essential for every home. Available in a range of luxury colours, this is sure to match your existing bedroom design, or create a fresh new look. Fitted sheets have elasticated edges.