Highams Hotel Luxury 2 Pack Housewife Pillowcases, 50x75cm - Charcoal

This luxurious polycotton pillowcase from the Highams Range would look ideal in any bedroom due to its plain colours and hotel style quality. This is a perfect way to give your room a fresh, modern look, with its subtle colours. Made from a polycotton blend which for a soft and comfortable for a stylish finish. The pillowcases allow for an instant fresh look and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. This item is available in housewife or oxford whatever your style, you will have all you need for a great nights sleep.