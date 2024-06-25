Brentfords Microfibre Quick Dry Beach Bath Towel, 71x152cm - Blush Pink

This large solid beach towel from our Brentfords range has been expertly crafted using quick dry fabric so you can stay warm after being in the bath, swimming in the pool or sea. This towel has been made with a soft lightweight absorbent fabric to ensure the item can be easily packed and taken to outdoor events or beach trips. The vibrant colours ensures this will be suitable for a range of ages, and offer complete privacy when drying or changing, whilst also being highly absorbent.