Brentfords Soft Microfibre Non-Slip Absorbent Noodle Bobble Chenille Bath Mat, 75x45cm - White

This bath mat accessory from our Brentfords range has been expertly crafted in a soft chenille style. This mat is a soft, lightweight and absorbent fabric to ensure quick and easy drying. The on trend colours ensures this rectangle shaped bath mat design will be a perfect addition to any bathroom, whilst also being highly absorbent to prevent slips or falls when getting out of the shower or bath.

Made with 1000GSM for super absorbency and comfy feel Ideal for everyone with slip prevention Do not tumble dry or iron

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)