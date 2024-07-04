Brentfords Soft Microfibre Non-Slip Absorbent Noodle Bobble Chenille Bath Mat, 75x45cm - Silver

This bath mat accessory from our Brentfords range has been expertly crafted in a soft chenille style. This mat is a soft, lightweight and absorbent fabric to ensure quick and easy drying. The on trend colours ensures this rectangle shaped bath mat design will be a perfect addition to any bathroom, whilst also being highly absorbent to prevent slips or falls when getting out of the shower or bath.