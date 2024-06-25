Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Jacquard Arches Textured 100% Cotton 500GSM Absorbent Hand Towel, 50x80cm - Cream
image 1 of OHS Jacquard Arches Textured 100% Cotton 500GSM Absorbent Hand Towel, 50x80cm - Creamimage 2 of OHS Jacquard Arches Textured 100% Cotton 500GSM Absorbent Hand Towel, 50x80cm - Creamimage 3 of OHS Jacquard Arches Textured 100% Cotton 500GSM Absorbent Hand Towel, 50x80cm - Creamimage 4 of OHS Jacquard Arches Textured 100% Cotton 500GSM Absorbent Hand Towel, 50x80cm - Creamimage 5 of OHS Jacquard Arches Textured 100% Cotton 500GSM Absorbent Hand Towel, 50x80cm - Cream

OHS Jacquard Arches Textured 100% Cotton 500GSM Absorbent Hand Towel, 50x80cm - Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£7.49

£7.49/each

OHS Jacquard Arches Textured 100% Cotton 500GSM Absorbent Hand Towel, 50x80cm - Cream
Transform your bathroom into an elegant room to relax with this textured arch towel. Crafted with precision and care, these towels feature a stunning jacquard texture adorned with intricate arch designs, adding a touch of timeless sophistication to your space. The luxurious cream colour exudes tranquillity and refinement, making these towels both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Wrap yourself in indulgent softness and elevate your bathing experience with the epitome of luxury and style for your bathroom.
Luxurious soft cottonStylish arches designStrong absorbency

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here