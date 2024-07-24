Dreamscene Anchor Print Quick Dry Microfibre Beach Bath Towel, 71x152cm - Navy Blue

Swimming towel with navy blue anchor print design expertly crafted using quick drying fabric so you can stay warm after being in the bath, swimming in the pool or sea. Beach towel for kids and adults made with soft lightweight absorbent fabric which is quick drying and highly absorbent and offers complete privacy when drying or changing. Being sand-resistant ensures you leave the sand on the beach, while being compact for the trips. The vibrant swimming towel colour, and on trend print ensures beach towel will be suitable for a range of ages. Suitable as a beach towel, or for drying off after a swim in the pool. Large beach towel sized at 71 x 152cm - perfect for taking on your holidays on summer travels.