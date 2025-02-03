OHS 2 x Jacquard Chevron Geo Textured 100% Cotton 500GSM Absorbent Hand Towels, 50x80cm - Charcoal

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Elevate your bathroom decor with this textured geometric towel. These luxurious towels boast a sophisticated jacquard texture, featuring a timeless geometric pattern that adds a touch of modern elegance to any space. Crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail, these towels not only enhance your bathroom aesthetic but also provide exceptional softness and absorbency. Wrap yourself in comfort and style with the perfect addition to your bath linen collection.

Elevate your bathroom decor with this textured geometric towel. These luxurious towels boast a sophisticated jacquard texture, featuring a timeless geometric pattern that adds a touch of modern elegance to any space. Crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail, these towels not only enhance your bathroom aesthetic but also provide exceptional softness and absorbency. Wrap yourself in comfort and style with the perfect addition to your bath linen collection.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.