OHS Lemon Print Microfibre Absorbent Holiday Beach Bath Towel, 71x152cm - Yellow

This large beach towel from our Dreamscene Range has been expertly crafted using quick dry fabric so you can stay warm after being in the bath, swimming in the pool or sea. This towel comes packed in a bag so it can be easily carried to the beach. Crafted with a soft lightweight absorbent fabric which is quick drying and highly absorbent.