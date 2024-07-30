Highams Luxury Soft Cotton 2 Pack Housewife Pillowcases, 50x75cm - Grey

This luxurious cotton pillowcase from the Highams Range would look ideal in any bedroom due to its plain colours and hotel style quality. This is a perfect way to give your room a fresh, modern look, with its subtle colours. Made from pure cotton means they are soft, comfortable and durable. The pillowcases allow for an instant fresh look and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. This item is available in housewife or oxford whatever your style, all you need for a good nights sleep.