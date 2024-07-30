Sienna Crushed Velvet Band Eyelet Sheer Net Voile Curtains, 55x87" - Silver

Transform and modernise your room with these crushed velvet voile eyelet top curtains from the Sienna Home Collection. These lightweight net curtains transform your room with its modern qualities and its unique material. These decorative velvet curtains have a basic design and are great for privacy, making them perfect for any room.